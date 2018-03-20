People really seem to hate Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘worst remake ever’ of Ek Do Teen

This is not the first time people have hated a remake of a song or a film but never this ferociously. Twitter is riddled with posts trashing Jacqueline Fernandez’s rendition of hit Madhuri Dixit song, Ek Do Teen, ever since it was released on Monday.

They are calling it ‘vulgar‘, ‘blasphemous to Madhuri’s work’ and just plain ‘garbage’. The song, which is a special song from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s upcoming film Baaghi, is also been called the ‘worst remake ever’, which is really saying something considering the rate at which Bollywood spews rehashes.

“My Mom is fuming in anger seeing Jacqueline in the remake of #EkDoTeen,” a Twitter used posted. “We should praise the hideous new #EkDoTeen remix ‘dance’ video, since it is grotesque (and blasphemous) enough to kill the Bollywood remix trend altogether,” suggested another. Here are a few reactions to the song:

We should praise the hideous new #EkDoTeen remix 'dance' video, since it is grotesque (and blasphemous) enough to kill the Bollywood remix trend altogether. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) March 19, 2018

Insult to Madhuri Dixit.. thats all i can say #EkDoTeen — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 19, 2018

As a die-hard Madhuri Dixit fan, I find this #EkDoTeen remix blasphemous and highly offensive. DO. NOT. TOUCH. THE. CLASSICS. I repeat, DO FUCKIN NOT! — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) March 19, 2018

Madhuri dixit after watching Ek Do Teen #EkDoTeen pic.twitter.com/LUJLxDpZDZ — pramod bagade (@pramodbagade1) March 16, 2018

#EkDoTeen Madhuri Dixit's toenail had better expressions than Jacqueline. — Wanderlust (@iFunkaar) March 19, 2018

Dear Bollywood, what do you have against my childhood? Why do you have to ruin it with monstrosities like #EkDoTeen remix? — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) March 19, 2018

The reason why original #EkDoTeen is such an iconic song is because the woman is seen being more than an object of desire. Madhuri dances beautifully in a quirky and fun way not trying to please anyone. The newer version does the exact opposite 🤦🏻‍♀️ — lost soul (@theClaiire) March 19, 2018

To all the people involved in the making of #EkDoTeen pic.twitter.com/uA5TJ5PITS — R. (@SuperSRKian) March 19, 2018

Yea, people really do hate it.

The new version is sung by Shreya Goshal while the original was in Alka Yagnik’s voice. Jacqueline is seen pulling some seductive moves as she attempts to recreate Madhuri’s charm.But apparently, not too well.

Here are both the versions:

Jacqueline will be seen next in Race 3 with Salman Khan. Baaghi 2 releases on March 30.

