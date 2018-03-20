 People really seem to hate Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘worst remake ever’ of Ek Do Teen | bollywood | Hindustan Times
People really seem to hate Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘worst remake ever’ of Ek Do Teen

bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2018 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Many are calling Jacqueline Fernandez’s rendition of Ek Do Teen ‘blasphemous’.
This is not the first time people have hated a remake of a song or a film but never this ferociously. Twitter is riddled with posts trashing Jacqueline Fernandez’s rendition of hit Madhuri Dixit song, Ek Do Teen, ever since it was released on Monday.

They are calling it ‘vulgar‘, ‘blasphemous to Madhuri’s work’ and just plain ‘garbage’. The song, which is a special song from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s upcoming film Baaghi, is also been called the ‘worst remake ever’, which is really saying something considering the rate at which Bollywood spews rehashes.

“My Mom is fuming in anger seeing Jacqueline in the remake of #EkDoTeen,” a Twitter used posted. “We should praise the hideous new #EkDoTeen remix ‘dance’ video, since it is grotesque (and blasphemous) enough to kill the Bollywood remix trend altogether,” suggested another. Here are a few reactions to the song:

Yea, people really do hate it.

The new version is sung by Shreya Goshal while the original was in Alka Yagnik’s voice. Jacqueline is seen pulling some seductive moves as she attempts to recreate Madhuri’s charm.But apparently, not too well.

Here are both the versions:

Jacqueline will be seen next in Race 3 with Salman Khan. Baaghi 2 releases on March 30.

