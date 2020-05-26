e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Kapoor celebrates son Jahaan’s birthday with daughter Shanaya, wife Maheep: ‘His wish was a vaccine for the world ’

Sanjay Kapoor celebrates son Jahaan’s birthday with daughter Shanaya, wife Maheep: ‘His wish was a vaccine for the world ’

Sanjay Kapoor, with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, rang in the 15th birthday of his son Jahaan on Monday.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 14:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Kapoor family all cut the cake and posed for pictures for Jahaan's birthday.
The Kapoor family all cut the cake and posed for pictures for Jahaan’s birthday.
         

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his family have shared pictures from the at-home birthday party of his son Jahaan. The family all got together to cut the birthday cake and click some pictures together.

Sanjay’s wife Maheep shared a photo of all of them sitting around the cake. While Jahaan is seen laughing with his dad, Maheep and her daughter Shanaya are seen striking a broody pose. Maheep revealed that Jahaan’s birthday wish was a ‘vaccine for the world’. “Happy birthday to my heart & soul .. my sons birthday wish was a vaccine for the world #LoveMyCrazyFamily,” she wrote.

 

Sanjay also shared two pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony and wrote, “Happy birthday jahaan. love you the most , This birthday will always be special with just 4 of us.”

 

Several celebrities also wished Jahaan on his big day. Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Jahaan”, while Guru Randhawa wrote, “Jahaan wishing you more happily and success always.” Actor Ananya Panday also shared a childhood picture of Jahaan to wish him.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

Maheep posted a bunch of throwback pictures with Jahaan and wrote, “Love you #My15YearOldBoy #MyJahaan.” Jahaan’s cousin and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor commented, “Shut the f**k up Jahan is 15? That’s mad. Happy birthday jahaan!” Shilpa Shetty, Susanne Khan, Sonali Bendre all left comments on Maheep’s post.

Sanjay is the youngest of the Kapoor brothers--Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He starred in films such as Raja, Sirf Tum and Auzaar. He was also seen as his real-life niece Sonam Kapoor’s father in The Zoya Factor.

Sanjay had previously said that his daughter Shanaya wishes to be an actor. “Nothing is finalised yet. If the right project happens tomorrow, Shanaya is ready for it,” he had said. Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week.”

