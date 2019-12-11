Sara Ali Khan mesmerises fans with her eyes, calls herself ‘sasti’ Rekha. See pics

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner Umrao Jaan in her latest Instagram post. She shared pictures of herself gazing at the camera and captioned them with her now-famous ‘Sara Ki Shayari’.

“In aankhon ki masti,

Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sasti,

Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hasti

She says all this and then voh fasti.

#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery,” her caption read.

Sara began her shayari with “In aankhon ki masti”, the iconic song from Umrao Jaan, and called herself a “sasti” version of legendary actor Rekha on whom the song was picturised. The hilarious post prompted a response from her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. “U have a lot of free time,” he commented.

Currently, Sara is shooting for the remake of Coolie No 1, which is being helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the original. Varun and she are stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes, respectively.

A few days ago, Sara completed a year in Bollywood and got nostalgic about her journey. Her debut film Kedarnath released on December 7, 2018.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku. @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!”

The actor also thanked the audience for accepting her with open arms. “And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath,” she wrote.

Sara will be seen next on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to his 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal. She is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film, which is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

