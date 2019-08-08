Shah Rukh Khan says ‘I am not making as many hit films, still a rising superstar’ at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:24 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was joined by Indian film industry’s other prominent figures as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne kicked off on Thursday in Australia. Filmmakers Sriram Raghavan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and actors Arjun Kapoor and Tabu represented their films and the film industry as a whole at the fest.

Shah Rukh talked about the festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. “Many years ago in 2006-07, I came here when I was a rising superstar giving hit films after hit films. And now I am back here again, still a rising superstar not making as many hit films (chuckles), as much as I would want to do so,” he said. His last film, Zero, was a box office flop. He hasn’t decided on his next project since the movie released in December last year.

Shah Rukh Khan addresses the audience at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“I thank everyone for the opportunity to speak here. It’s heartening that because of the Indian diaspora - the second generation of Indians here, Indian cinema is getting noticed. It’s extremely gratifying and makes every Indian proud. I speak for everyone on the dias today, that we are happy to be here,” he added.

Karan Johar speaks at the festival.

Also read: Pak singer Atif Aslam on Article 370: ‘I condemn violence, tyranny against the Kashmiris’, faces Twitter backlash

Karan Johar also mentioned the great films made in the country this year such as Gully Boy, Andhadhun and Super Deluxe. “It’s not the films but the people behind the festival who make it what it is. When I see this fantastic panel and we say the theme is courage, I say the panel is reflective of the glorious courage of our films and changing face of Indian cinema. It represents three feature films that have changed the way we look at Indian cinema and how it has travelled across the globe and will continue to do so. There is Super Deluxe, Andhadhun and Gully Boy. All of these have appealed not only to the diaspora but to international audiences across the globe, making Indian cinema so proud. And what to say about Shah Rukh Khan, he fully represents superstardom. I firmly believe, in the era we belonged to, the term is understood because of him. It’s not just about his large heart but his tremendous presence and aura. The fact that he is an outstanding actor is hugest icing on the cake.”

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor at IIFM.

Indian stars and filmmakers at the IIFM.

Shah Rukh will be felicitated with Excellence in Cinema honour at the awards on Thursday. Shah Rukh, who is also the chief guest at the festival, will be presented the award by Linda Dessau, who is the first female Governor of the State of Victoria.

“I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne.”I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM,” Shah Rukh had earlier said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 13:28 IST