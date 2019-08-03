Fans are wondering why Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana look so shocked in this pic from Maldives

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:24 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan spent a perfect few days with his family in Maldives recently. Now, even after a week since their return to Mumbai, more pictures from the trip keep finding their way to social media. A new picture of Shah Rukh with his daughter Suhana has left fans scratching their heads.

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Suhana are seen standing at the beach with another man. Suhana seems to be making a video of something with a shocked expression on her face and her other hand on her heart. Even dad Shah Rukh appears to be looking at something ahead of them. Now, fans are wondering what left the two so shocked.

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law with Kwatha, shares photo with ‘didi’

“Nice pic.. bur I guess something frightening is happening out there in the front. Her expression is like “OhMyGod” and the other 2 also have a stunned look on their faces. Am wondering what might be happening that all 3 wud be so aghast,” wrote one fan. “Expressions show something wrong,” wrote another.

Earlier, a picture of Suhana from the vacation had gone viral. Sporting a white and blue checkered shirt over a blue tube top, she made a stylish statement in casual wear. In the viral image, Suhana is seen sitting in a boat against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Another video showed Shah Rukh’s sons AbRam and Aryan messing with each other upon their arrival at the resort. As Aryan bothered his little brother, AbRam gave him a tiny kick in the shins. Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan had earlier shared an adorable photograph of their three kids from the vacation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 17:24 IST