Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is a ‘beautiful and graceful’ belly dancer, says instructor. See pic

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:28 IST

A day after a new picture of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, posing on a boat during a recent vacation, was shared online, new images of the star kid, practising belly dancing, have emerged.

Shared by instructor Sanjana Muthreja on Instagram, the picture shows the future actor posing for a mirror selfie with her instructor. Sanjana captioned the image, “Training #suhanakhan,” and added that “She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully.”

Sanjana in a separate post also revealed that she has trained other Bollywood newcomers such as Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor) and Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya’s cousin and daughter of the late screen icon Sridevi. While Janhvi has already debuted in the film industry - she starred in Dhadak and has a couple of projects in the pipeline - Shanaya is currently earning her stripes as an assistant director. Suhana, meanwhile, is expected to complete an acting course abroad before stepping into the film industry.

Several fans noted Suhana’s resemblance to her dad in the comments section. “She is carbon copy of Shah Rukh,” one person wrote. Others wondered if the training indicates that her Bollywood debut is around the corner.

Shah Rukh had taken his entire family, including wife Gauri and children AbRam and Aryan, to the Maldives for a vacation recently. Sharing pictures from the vacation, the actor had written, “Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!!” Gauri had also shared a bunch of pics of her kids, and had captioned the post, “My Three Little” with a red heart emoji. The picture shows Aryan and Suhana twinning in a black T-shirts while AbRan wore a blue T-shirt.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:24 IST