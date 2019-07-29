Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana poses up a storm in new pic from Maldives vacation

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:20 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s new picture from a recent vacation is going viral on social media. The actor and his family were all in Maldives recently for a short holiday by the beaches and the blue.

The new picture, which shows Suhana posing on a boat, is being heavily shared and reposted by her fan pages on Instagram. In the photo, Suhana is seen in a blue tube top, a blue and white chequered shirt and blue denim shorts. Her hair is flowing in the wind and she is seen giving a stylish pose for the camera.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan had earlier shared glimpses from their holiday on social media. While Gauri’s post featured Suhana with her brother Aryan and AbRam, Shah Rukh shared photos of everyone doing their favourite activities.

Aryan was seen doing a headstand at their resort, AbRam snorkelled with his dad and Suhana was seen enjoying the sunset. Shah also shared a selfie with Gauri. “Perfect handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife,” Shah Rukh captioned the images.

The actor had also shared a video of himself chilling on a yacht. “Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all,” he captioned the video.

The actor was last seen in last year Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a flop and he has not announced his next project since. Recently, Shah Rukh and Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King. While he voiced Mufasa, his son dubbed for Simba. The film had released on July 19.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:19 IST