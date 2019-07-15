Suhana Khan dances with bestie Ananya Panday, hides her face from the camera. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday are best friends and the two were recently seen partying together in a new video. The latest video, that surfaced online and is going viral, shows Suhana and Ananya dancing to Magic’s hit Rude.

As the camera moves towards Suhana, she covers her face with her hands and Ananya comes into the frame and covers her. Suhana and Ananya are often spotted together during various outing in the city or just partying together.

While Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, she will now be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Suhana, on the other hand, is likely to make her entry in showbiz soon. Asked about Suhana’s plans, Ananya said in a recent interview to Pinkvilla, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

However, her dad Shah Rukh had earlier said she needs to learn acting before she ventures into the industry, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he had told Hindustan Times.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:38 IST