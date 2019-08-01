Shah Rukh Khan’s family vacation inside pics: Aryan messes with kid brother AbRam, SRK rides water scooter

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently flew to Maldives for a family vacation with wife Gauri and his three kids: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Days after their return from their private holiday, several candid pictures of the family have surfaced online.

Now a video of Shah Rukh riding a water-scooter with AbRam sitting in front of him has gone viral. There are also pictures of Gauri and AbRam sightseeing at their resort.

Another video of the family being welcomed with garlands has also appeared online and even shows Aryan (seen in a black t-shirt) scaring his baby brother AbRam by threatening to throw him in the water. While all of them can be seen walking on a jetty, Shah Rukh (seen in a full-sleeved white t-shirt) is also seen recording and clicking pictures of the picturesque location.

Gauri had earlier shared a picture of her three kids from their boat ride and wrote, “My Three Little.....” Shah Rukh had also shared pictures with each of his family members including son Aryan’s perfect handstand, Suhana posing on the beach, him snorkeling with AbRam and a selfie with Gauri.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero that released around Christmas last year but turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. He recently voiced the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney’s Lion King whereas Aryan lent his voice to the central character -- Mufasa’s son, Simba. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office and continues to remain strong even in its third week.

The actor is also producing a zombie horror show, Betaal, his third production for Netflix after Bard of Blood which features Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019