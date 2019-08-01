Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious threat to ‘rip out her eyeballs’ works with 3 naughty kids, mothers come up with their own ideas

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:15 IST

Actor Twinkle Khanna has shared a brilliant idea to deal with naughty kids. The actor-turned-writer took to Twitter to share her personal experience of how she scared pesky kids with her fake eyelashes and lens.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “A middle-aged model’s stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed-Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs - Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run! #AscreamADayKeepsPeskyKidsAtBay.”

Her post got hilarious replies from users on Twitter who came up with their own ideas. Sharing her trick, an airforce officer wrote on Twitter, “Middle aged woman in the armed forces ..steller tip... after returning from tiring day’s work ... tell them there’s a gun in the office brief case... causes a quick scramble .. always.”

Another follower shared her idea in the comments section on Instagram, “@twinklerkhanna you are my kinda parent!!!! I love horsing around and prancing the kids too! On Halloween last year I found a YouTube tutorial that showed me how to use makeup, toilet paper and regular household glue to fake a knife cut. Of course, I HAD to try it out. So I pulled up to the kids school to pick them up in complete witch costume and made up with a slash right around my neck! The screams and giggles and oohs that followed were priceless! Plus I think, they respect me just a tad bit more.”

One more user wrote, “I can well imagine what kind of relationship you have with kids @twinklerkhanna, these pranks will be remembered by them life time.”

Another shared a joke, “The Statue of Liberty is no longer saying, ‘Give me your poor, your tired, your huddled masses.’ She’s got a baseball bat and yelling, ‘You want a piece of me?’”

However, a male fan replied, “Seems much Fun than the whole day altogether, but that’s what we come home to don’t we. Enjoy parenthood. Buaah...”

Author and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap praised the picture instead and wrote, “and you are looking STUNNINGGGG!!!” Some fans also compared her late Princess Diana while hinting at the resemblance. A fan wrote, “I took a sec to confirm it’s not Princess Diana, but Mrs funnybones herself.. killing it with looks.” Another commented, “Such resemblence to princess Diana!!”

Twinkle and husband Akshay Kumar are parents to two kids: 16-year-old son Aarav and 6-year-old daughter Nitara.

