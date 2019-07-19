Twinkle Khanna’s heartfelt note on father Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary: ‘Still lives on - in my heart’. See pic

Former actor-writer Twinkle Khanna took to social media on Thursday to pay homage to her later father, actor Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary. The late actor passed away in 2012, aged 69.

Sharing a childhood picture with her father, she wrote: “Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs..” In the picture, Rajesh is seated down, perhaps in park, as a baby Twinkle leans on his shoulder.

Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs.. pic.twitter.com/NI4j0P4x4k — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 18, 2019

Twinkle has always spoken about her relationship with her dad. After she became the highest-selling female writer of India in 2015, the actor had tweeted to mention how her father always wanted her to be a writer. She had written: “Dad always said I should be a writer -- was proud of my maggot filled poetry -- would’ve been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually.”

Dad always said I should be a writer-was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would've been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually https://t.co/4qhOkHJJ3U — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 17, 2017

Incidentally, Twinkle shares her birthday with the later actor. For his birthday last year, she had tweeted an old picture of the star greeting his fans and mentioned how as a child, she would always think that the flowers that would come to their home were actually for her. She had tweeted: “As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever.”

As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me...#NowAndForever pic.twitter.com/Ky5JBPkR5J — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2018

Also read: Priyanka Chopra almost lost her first film after a nose surgery, here’s how her looks have changed over the years

Twinkle, with her family including husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara, are currently in London for a family holiday. Only recently, she had put up a video clip of Akshay hanging from a pole, as part of a competition to win £100!

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 13:31 IST