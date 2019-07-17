Akshay Kumar is always ready to make some money, even if it is £100, jokes wife Twinkle Khanna. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and their family are currently vacationing in London, which seems to be Bollywood celebs’ getaway destination of choice at present. On Tuesday, Twinkle shared a funny video of Akshay where the actor took a fitness challenge to win £100.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote: “Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list - he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

In the short video clip, which seems to be London’s Trafalgar Square, Akshay can be seen hanging from a rod with a man standing next to him, announcing how one can earn £100. Akshay is in his casuals -- wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of track bottoms. No other member of his family features in it.

The world knows Akshay is a fitness enthusiast. He was the one who initiated the bottle cap challenge in India, when he shared a video of himself acing the signature move. Sharing it, he had written: “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This.”

On Tuesday, the actor also shared a new poster of his next film, Mission Mangal and wrote: “Ek kahaani, jisne Indian space science ki paribhasha hi badal di! Get ready for the #MissionMangal Trailer, coming on 18th July.” The film tells the story of India’s Mars Orbitor Mission (MOM) and its success under trying conditions. The film stars a galaxy of prominent female stars including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, South Indian actor Nithya Menen. It also stars 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi. The film is an R Balki production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 09:58 IST