e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput says she loves food too much to keep Karwa Chauth fast, promises to try harder next year

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput says she loves food too much to keep Karwa Chauth fast, promises to try harder next year

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to wish him on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, but wrote that she loves food too much to keep a fast.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose with their kids, Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose with their kids, Misha and Zain.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, appears to have tried and failed to keep a Karwa Chauth fast on Wednesday. She wrote in a social media post that she simply loves food too much.

Mira took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Baby, I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC, @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always.”

Earlier in the week, Shahid had posted a blurry picture of the two of them. The actor, who recently resumed filming his upcoming sports drama Jersey, wrote that he was missing Mira. She replied to the post, and wrote, “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.”

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Talking about their family life, Mira had said in an interview to The Times of India, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she said.

On Mira’s birthday in September, Shahid shared a special post for her, and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life.”

Also read: Karva Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap’s self applied mehendi reminds people of coronavirus, Shilpa Shetty reacts

Other Bollywood celebrities who’ve posted about Karva Chauth include Ayushmann Khurrana’s writer-director wife, Tahira Kashyap; Kiara Advani, who drew a henna pattern on her mother’s hand; and Raj Kundra, who wished wife Shilpa Shetty on the occasion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court
Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court
Thankful to police for action against Arnab Goswami: Anvay Naik’s family
Thankful to police for action against Arnab Goswami: Anvay Naik’s family
Rs 1,200 crore losses amid protest along tracks in Punjab, says railways
Rs 1,200 crore losses amid protest along tracks in Punjab, says railways
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In