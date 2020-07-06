Shilpa Shetty turns vegetarian: ‘It’s the best change for our health and health of the planet’. Watch

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 12:45 IST

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from a farm and announced that she and her family have adopted vegetarianism to give back to nature. She said it was a hard decision, which almost seemed impossible at one time, but eventually felt like a ‘calling’.

The video shows her picking cauliflowers, bottle gourds and peas at an organic farm. She is accompanied by son Viaan and the mother-son duo are even seen tasting a few veggies.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted vegetarianism completely. Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I’ve realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing.”

She went on share the health and other advantages of being a vegetarian. “Following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve & also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It’s the best change for OUR health and the health of the PLANET,” she wrote.

Opening up about why she was initially a non-vegetarian, she said, “Given my roots (Mangalorean), our diet always comprised of certain elements, meals would often feel incomplete without fish/ chicken as they became habits, then becoming an addiction. But ever since I adopted Yoga as a way of life, I always felt incomplete. I needed to step up... 45 years into this journey of life, and I’ve finally made the switch.”

She, however, made it clear that she will not be deleting her non-vegetarian recipes on her YouTube channel but will now only be focusing on vegetarian recipes.” She ended the note saying, “Every CHOICE has a CONSEQUENCE, make sure you make the right one.”

