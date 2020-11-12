Singer Rahul Jain: Remix artistes are killing original talents

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:34 IST

The trend of remixing old songs has become so popular in the last decade that you’d find at least on such track in every film. Composer and singer Rahul Jain feels that may be the audiences have an appetite for such songs, but he is quick to add that this is hampering the originality of the music industry.

“All kinds of music should be there but I feel that abhi remixes bahut zyada ho rahe hai. Remix artistes are killing original talents,” he says, adding, “I sing and compose my own songs and a lot of people like me are in search of work. But, if you keep repeating and remixing old dongs, that is not something good.”

Jain, who recently launched his new song Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jaave featuring choreographer Terence Lewis, admits that he, too, has recreated around 250 songs in the past, but that was only for his Youtube channel.

“Films are such a big medium, we can get into doing both go good and bad. When it comes to music , I feel original music should get the preference over remixes. But, it’s sad that film producers want to play it safe and opt for a couple of old songs, rehash them and put it in a film’s album,” he rues.

Besides Bollywood, the singer also feels that there are certain things that should also change in the music industry.

“Opportunity should be given to people who come from outside to make a name in the industry. Like many others, I’ve faced it (favouritism) too. I used to go to various places sing songs but I never saw my songs release because of favouritism and nepotism. People have groups and they only want to work with particular people,” shares Jain.

Though to an extent, the singer calls it fine, he insists, “An open ground should be given for everyone, we all have the right to showcase our work to the world and some people should not be the hurdle in the way.”