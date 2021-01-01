Sonam Kapoor seals 2021’s fate with a kiss to Anand Ahuja: ‘I’m only looking forward to having the best time of our life’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:45 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with husband Anand Ahuja to wish fans on the New Year. Sonam has been based at her Notting Hill home in London for a while now.

Sharing it, she wrote: “2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best f***ing time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all...” The picture showed Sonam and Anand sharing a kiss together.

After spending a major part of year in Delhi and Mumbai, Sonam left for her London home in mid July last year. They had come to India in March, when the coronavirus pandemic was raging around the world to be with their parents. Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra via a video chat, she had cited the reasons for returning to India and had said: “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

In July though they left for the UK. She had celebrated her birthday in India, but was in London for Anand’s birthday. Sonam often posts about missing her family. Posting pictures with her family for Diwali, she had written: “Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart . And I hope I see them soon together.” Posting a similar family picture with her in-laws, she had written: “Happy Diwali from the Ahujas. I miss home, I miss the food and I miss Delhi. But all will be well again ,it’s a new year and a new beginning.”

Posting a picture with her dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea, she had written: “Majorly missing them.” Sharing another throwback picture with her siblings, she had written: “I miss this thanks @boney.kapoor chachu for the photo.. love you.”

