Sonu Sood says he receives about 32000 requests for help daily: ‘Humanly impossible to reach out to everyone, I still try my best’

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:53 IST

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has apologised to people whose messages he may have missed as he continues to provide help to migrants and those in need during the pandemic. He also revealed the sheer number of requests he receives on an average during a day across all social media platforms.

Sonu tweeted, “1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a user had requested, “@SonuSood Hello sir , I’m varalakshmi from Karnataka and I’m physcially handicap and my father passed away 2years back and there is no source of income I need your help sir for vegetable Shop sir.” The actor was quick to respond with, “Let’s start the morning by opening a vegetable shop for you Get ready.”

Let’s start the morning by opening a vegetable shop for you❣️Get ready 👍 https://t.co/a4RnMqKU5E — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 19, 2020

Recently, Sonu also extended support to a tribal girl in Chhatisgarh’s Bastar region. The girl had lost her house and books due to incessant rains in the region for the last five days. Taking note of the video of Anjali Kudiyam on Wednesday, Sood tweeted, “Ansu poch le bahan, kitaben bhi nai hongi ghar bhi naya hoga (wipe off tears sister, books as well as the house will be new)”. Kudiyam is a resident of Komala village panchayat of the Maoist-affected district.

Sonu also has witty reply for his fans who often send him bizarre requests. When a fan asked Sonu to arrange a car for him so that he could drive down to his wife’s grandparents’ house. “@SonuSood hi sonu sir, Actually i wanted a car to go to rajasthan on 20th September, to visit my wife’s grand parent’s so pls can you arrange a car for me for a week i want i will go self drive pls sir,” he tweeted to the actor. Sonu replied, “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?” The fan later deleted his tweet.

Sonu had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge other to do the same.”

“I get almost 100 emails every single day of people asking for help and thousands of messages, but I also know that I can’t help all of them. I try to solve at least 30 to 40 problems every day, may be more,” he added.

