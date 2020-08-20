e-paper
India News / 'Wipe off tears sister': Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar

‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar

The video was first posted on Facebook by a local journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, in which the girl was seen crying as her house and books were damaged due to incessant rains.  

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:29 IST
Ritesh Mishra  | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
File photo. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.
File photo. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.
         

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out in support of a tribal girl in Chhatisgarh’s Maoist-affected Bijapur district of Bastar region. The girl had lost her house and books due to incessant rains in the region for the last five days.  

Taking note of the video of the tribal girl Anjali Kudiyam on Wednesday, Sood tweeted, “Ansu poch le bahan, kitaben bhi nai hongi ghar bhi naya hoga (wipe off tears sister, books as well as the house will be new)”. Kudiyam is a resident of Komala village panchayat of the Maoist-affected district. 

The video was first posted on Facebook by a local journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, in which she was seen crying as her house and books were damaged due to incessant rains.  

Also read: Fan asks Sonu Sood for a car, check out actor’s hilarious reply

 

Kudiyam’s father is a farmer and owns 5 acres of land but due to rains the crops are damaged, the local administration said. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also took cognisance of the issue and instructed officials to help the girl. 

On Wednesday, collector Ritesh Agarwal and local MLA Vikram Mandavi handed over a cheque of Rs 1.1 lakh to Anjali for getting her house constructed. The district government will also provide books to the girl for preparation of her nursing college entrance. 

South Bastar districts, including Bijapur and Sukma, are badly affected due to incessant rains for the last five days. One person has died, around 120 houses have caved in and close to 200 villages were cut off from the district headquarters in these districts. 

District administrations are on high alert and more than 1, 500 people were moved to relief camps and other safer places due to inundation of villages in these areas. As per the officials, Sukma recorded 916 mm rainfall against normal 781 mm while Bijapur recorded 1, 647 mm against normal 942 mm since June. 

Officials said that around 120 houses collapsed in Bijapur due to rain. Around 1,000 people have been moved to relief camps till now and nearly 200 livestock untraceable due to floods.

