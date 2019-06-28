Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty train their gun on film’s fight master, actor says ‘giving love to the big man with the golden head’. See pic

Actor Akshay Kumar, along with the team of Sooryavanshi, including director Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif, have been shooting in Hyderabad for the last one month. Now, Akshay has shared a funny picture from the film’s shoot.

Sharing the picture on Friday, he wrote: “When your Action is over and the only thing left to do is Shoot the Fight Master #Sooryavanshi giving Love to The Big Man with the Golden Head who kept us all alive during this Epic Crazy month.” In the picture, Akshay, Rohit, actor Vivan Bhathena and other members of the crew point fake guns at a heavily-built man, whose bald head we can see from behind. He wears a thick layer of shiny necklaces.

Also read: Article 15 movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana stands tall in this essential film about cops and caste. 4.5 stars

Sooryavanshi has been shooting not just action sequences at Hyderabad, but songs as well. Katrina, Akshay and Farah Khan have shared pictures from the shoot of a remake of ’90s hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, which originally featured Akshay and Raveena Tandon. Talking about the song, Akshay had written: “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project. After the success of Simmba and Singham, Rohit has expanded his cop universe with Sooryavanshi. Akshay’s entry was teased in the climax of Simmba as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.

In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the uniform of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 11:21 IST