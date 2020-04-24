Sunny Deol has pillow fight with dad Dharmendra in throwback Thursday pic. See here

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:06 IST

It's flashback Thursday for actor-politician Sunny Deol as he went down memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood. In the image, Sunny can be seen engaged in a pillow fight with one of his sisters and father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

"Flashback...dad, my sister and me..#Life," he captioned the picture. Sunny and actor Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The couple also have two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

In 1979, Dharmendra got married to actor Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The 84-year-old actor recently took to Twitter and shared an 18-second video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground. The actor is quarantining at his farm. The Sholay actor then said, “Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai.” (How are you guys. Such a small field, I plough this ground up and also, there is some exercise in it.)”

