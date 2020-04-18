e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Dharmendra, 84, ploughs a farm in new video, shares it with a motivational message amid COVID-19 crises

Dharmendra, 84, ploughs a farm in new video, shares it with a motivational message amid COVID-19 crises

Dharmendra put out a video of himself ploughing a farm on Saturday. He shared it with a motivational message.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Dharmendra is seen ploughing a field in a new video.
Dharmendra is seen ploughing a field in a new video.
         

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday shared a video of him ploughing his farm. The veteran actor said he shared the clip to boost the morale of people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an 18-second long video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground.

 

The Sholay actor then said, “Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai.” (How are you guys. Such a small field, I plough this ground up and also, there is some exercise in it.” Along with the post, the legendary actor wrote, “Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum.”

The veteran actor has been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.

On Thursday, Deol through a video message extended his “love and prayers” to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises. The also announced that is currently staying at his farmhouse, to which he had returned before the lockdown was announced.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares sister Rhea’s note against judging people for their workout videos amid lockdown, says ‘let people be’

A few days ago, Dharmendra made an emotional appeal to his fans via a video message. He said, “Human beings are paying their for sins these days. This coronavirus is the result of our bad deeds. Had we loved humanity and cared for it, we wouldn’t have been in a situation like this. At least today, learn your lesson. Maintain unity. Love humanity and keep it alive.”

Joining both his hands, he said, “I am saying this with a very heavy heart. Come together for the one above, for yourself, for your kids, for the world, for humanity.”

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Mapping Covid-19: Most of India’s economic hotspots under grip of coronavirus
Mapping Covid-19: Most of India’s economic hotspots under grip of coronavirus
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations
On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news