Dharmendra says coronavirus is the result of our sins, pleads everyone to unite for the sake of humanity. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:46 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a video in which he is seen talking about the coronavirus pandemic and what led to such a situation. The actor shared the video on Twitter with a message of hope in Hindi that translated to ‘Lead life like an honest human being. God will bless you.”

Seen sitting on an armchair, Dharmendra says in the video, “Human beings are paying their for sins these days. This coronavirus is the result of our bad deeds. Had we loved humanity and cared for it, we wouldn’t have been in a situation like this. At least today, learn your lesson. Maintain unity. Love humanity and keep it alive.”

ऐक नेक इंसान होकर जिंदगी को जीयो,

मालिक अपनी हर नीमत से झोली भर देगा आपकी pic.twitter.com/sF33K2UHEp — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 11, 2020

Joining both his hands, he goes on to say, “I am saying this with a very heavy heart. Come together for the one above, for yourself, for your kids, for the world, for humanity.”

Daughter Esha Deol dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the video on Twitter. Grandson Karan Deol also wrote, “Love you bade papa,” along with heart emojis.

Dharmendra had shown his support to Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes call by burning stick lamps along with few other people. He had earlier shared a message for his fans asking them to stay indoors. He wrote, “You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s own death.Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji’s speech.”

You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s on https://t.co/cYZdlmlOce at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji,s speech 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g7ZQxZzFd5 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2020

Also read: The Raikar Case review: Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam’s whodunnit has more family drama than suspense

Meanwhile, his actor-turned-politician wife Hema Malini is living in isolation at her residence in Mumbai. Talking about her daily routine, she had told Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol over the phone, “When I have to catch a flight, I don’t do yoga or mediation. Now I am getting full time. I do yoga and meditation in the morning. My trainer used to come for the workout, now I do without him. Now the helpers can’t come and go. The one who is there with me can’t go out. So I don’t give him too much trouble. I washed my own clothes, did jhadu-pojha too. I also watered the plants in the balcony. You feel very independent and you feel very nice that you can do everything and don’t need a servant. I also water the plants on the terrace. The cook is at home so that’s not a problem.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more