The Raikar Case review: Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam’s whodunnit has more family drama than suspense

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:14 IST

The Raikar Case

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam, Parul Gulati

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

As the lockdown keeps the audience on the lookout for new content to binge on, The Raikar Case’s arrival couldn’t be timed better. A whodunit with an impressive cast, it also seems to check all the boxes, at least on paper.

As the name suggests, the new Voot original is a murder mystery revolving around Goa-based Raikar family. The show aims to marry family drama with a mysterious suicide that may or may not be murder.

Watch The Raikar Case trailer here

Atul Kulkarni plays a cashew businessman and a Rajya Sabha aspirant who is the patriarch of the Raikar household after having lost his brother and niece in a car accident. Four years after the car crash, the suicide of his nephew rocks the family and it seems there is more to it than meets the eye. Each family member has his or her own secret and the makers put all of them under the focus in individual episodes as they unravel their past.

Neil Bhoopalam steps in as the no-nonsense policeman and blows us away with his suave and sharp looks. The investigation keeps you invested in the show with the hope of justice to be delivered. It’s worth mentioning how all from Karan Kunal Kapoor to Vaishnavi Kadam get a pivotal part to play and screen space they deserve as part of the Raikar family. With each of them betraying the trust of their loved ones and hiding a secret of their own, the show makes for a gripping drama.

Neil Bhoopalam in a still from The Raikar Case.

The makers find success in not spilling any beans in what’s coming next but fail to give the audience a taut ending. Loose writing is the undoing of The Raikar Case as the climax leaves you with a sense of déjà vu.

The show is based in Goa, which is once again portrayed as a crime-infested tourist destination. The serenity of South Goa, the quiet beaches and the villas make you sit up and take notice of a shooting destination at par with the fancy locations abroad. The makers also deserve appreciation for not messing up the screenplay despite too many twists as it takes each probability in one episode at a time.

Voot has been a late bloomer and is still far from the competition the other Hindi streaming platforms like Hotstar Originals or Zee5 are slowly acquiring in the market dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. While it made a decent effort with its recent psychological thriller Asur, The Raikar Case fails to live up to the standards set by that show.

A still of the Raikar family from the show.

It somehow fails to fulfil the expectations despite flawless performances and impressive direction. Atul is exemplary as he exudes power on one hand but appears vulnerable and fragile in circumstances not in his favour. Ashwini Bhave makes a wonderful comeback in a meaty role. Neil and Parul Gulati emerge as the central leads and do justice to the task at hand. Only if the mystery quotient was higher in intensity and the writer could utilise the opportunity to churn out something unheard of, it could have left the viewer in awe. But if you are still looking for an Indian thriller, The Raikar Case doesn’t disappoint. An advice -- keep your expectations in check.

