When Kangana Ranaut dressed up as Sita for school play, sister Rangoli reveals she ‘used to get lot of scolding from papa’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:54 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has shared an adorable memory from the actor’s childhood when she took part in a school play. The picture shows Kangana decked up in a red sari with a pallu on her head.

Sharing Kangana’s childhood picture on Twitter, Rangoli wrote, “Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared.” The photograph features Kangana, probably dressed as Sita in a red sari and a mangtika, and gesturing her hand as if blessing her followers. She is seen with her other friends, one of them dressed up as Hanuman and another girl in a saint’s attire.

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Kangana’s fans loved her look as Sita and showered her with praise. One wrote, “Star from the childhood.” Another wrote, “Areeee ye to super cute Sita Maa Hain”. One even asked, “Beautiful Maata Seeta Smiling face with halo. Will we see her as Seeta Ma on big screen?”

A few even guessed who was the kid dressed up as Hanuman. A fan wrote, “So, behind the Hanumaan ji’s mask, I guess it must be you because that is what you are to Kangna I think! Sankat mochak!” To him, Rangoli replied, “Ha ha no no I was much older that’s her friend Parul.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor bakes cake for family in Delhi, her mother-in-law’s reaction will melt your heart

Kangana and Rangoli are very close and often stand up for each other against trolls on social media. Kangana had once opened up about how she dealt with Rangoli’s acid-attack incident. She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more