Sonam Kapoor bakes cake for family in Delhi, her mother-in-law’s reaction will melt your heart

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:13 IST

Sonam Kapoor is staying with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi and has been treating them to her handmade delicacies. The actor has now shared a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake she made. Among the first ones to praise the actor for her cooking skills was her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.” The actor, seen in a black dress with some jewellery, is working in the kitchen and shows off the cake baked by her.

Praising them for her efforts, Priya wrote, “Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much.” Her fans also appreciated her for her efforts and reacted with “yum” in the comments section. A fan even called her the “culinary queen.”

Sonam’s love for cooking is evident from the fact when Sonam asked her fans and friends to send her Mexican recipes on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “So I have been cooking for the FAM everyday. And today I’m doing veg Mexican. Any suggestions or recipes you guys ? Going into the kitchen. I don’t have black beans or anything canned. And I make everything from scratch.” And her cousin Mohit Marwah immediately forwarded her the recipe of a Mexican dish.

Sonam and husband Anand had flown from London last month and were in self quarantine for two weeks. Since she couldn’t visit Mumbai to be with her family amid lockdown, her regular posts for father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita and sister Rhea Kapoor prove how much she misses them.

Sonam had shared her experience of returning from London amid coronavirus outbreak in her Instagram stories. She said, “I just want to say that it is incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It’s very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration; they again rechecked where we had been on our passports, which was extremely responsible. Then, Anand and I, had our gloves on and our masks on. Everybody also had their gloves and masks on. We got our luggage and we went through.”

