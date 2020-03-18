Sonam Kapoor is quarantined due to coronavirus crisis but finds innovative way to catch up with mother-in-law. Watch

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:29 IST

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, who returned to Delhi from London on Tuesday, have quarantined themselves due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, she has found an innovative way to have a conversation with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, without putting her at risk.

Anand took to his Instagram stories to share a video of Sonam standing at the window of the first floor of their home and talking to Priya, who was on the ground floor. “Quarantine times,” he captioned it.

On Tuesday, Sonam shared her experience of flying from London to Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak. She shared in videos posted on her Instagram stories that her experience back home was “very smooth”. “In fact, when we leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing. Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn’t,” she said.

Sonam shared that she and Anand were asked to fill a form and give details of their recent travel history upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, before they cleared immigration. She also lauded the government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

“I just want to say that it is incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It’s very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration; they again rechecked where we had been on our passports, which was extremely responsible. Then, Anand and I, had our gloves on and our masks on. Everybody also had their gloves and masks on. We got our luggage and we went through,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, at least 147 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India. Of these, 122 are Indian nationals and 25 are foreign nationals. Until now, the deadly virus has claimed three lives in the country – one in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

