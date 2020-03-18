Tusshar Kapoor gives son Laksshya a piggyback ride amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch

bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor has shared a hilarious video from his time at home as he struggles to keep son Laksshya entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. The actor can be seen giving the little one a piggyback ride on his knees and his expressions are proof, he isn’t enjoying it as much as the kid.

Sharing the funny video on Instagram, Tusshar wrote, “The perils of trying to home school, while in lockdown! #wednesday.” While Laksshya looks elated while riding on his father’s back, Tusshar seems to be struggling under his weight.

His fans showered love on the adorable post. Himansh Kohli reacted, “Ahaha..going great.” A fan wrote, “Best moments of life sir.” Another wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.”

Tusshar is a single father and had welcomed his son via surrogacy. On being asked about balancing work with taking out time for his son, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When I was doing Golmaal, I tried to take him out for the outdoors. Now he is a big boy, he goes to school and is more independent. When I go for promotions or an event, I don’t need to take him along. When I am in town, I am always with him and we spend a lot of time together. Fortunately, the entire show was shot in Mumbai so I didn’t have to worry. Sometimes I would ask him to come to the sets in the afternoon. There are ways of how you can spend time with your family.”

Not just Tusshar, many other Bollywood celebrities are tying different methods to keep their parents busy at home. Ayushmann Khurrana has shared videos and pictures from his painting session with his writer wife Tahira Kashyap and kids Virajveer and Varushka. He also showed his own painting which was a gender-fluid piece of art showing a man and woman facing each other.

Twinkle Khanna also shared a picture which shows her actor husband Akshay Kumar chatting with daughter Nitara in the garden area while she herself tried to focus on some writing. She had earlier shared a picture from her reading sessions with her.

