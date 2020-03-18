e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar keeps daughter Nitara busy as Twinkle Khanna tries to write during coronavirus lockdown. See pic

Akshay Kumar keeps daughter Nitara busy as Twinkle Khanna tries to write during coronavirus lockdown. See pic

Akshay Kumar’s writer wife Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of the actor chatting with daughter Nitara as she herself tries to focus on her writing.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent$
HT Correspondent$
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twinkle Khanna watches Akshay Kumar and Nitara from a distance.
Twinkle Khanna watches Akshay Kumar and Nitara from a distance.
         

Akshay Kumar is at home these days as his upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak. Wife and writer Twinkle Khanna has now shared a picture of her time at home as she struggles to focus on writing while Akshay keeps daughter Nitara busy.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwriting spotisthebathroom.” Twinkle’s laptop can be seen partially as she tries to write her book while she continues to watch Akshay and Nitara, who are sitting in the garden area, from a distance.

 

A few Bollywood moms reacted to the post on Instagram. While Tahira Kashyap shared a laughing emoji, Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emojis in their reaction to the picture.

A day before, Twinkle took to Twitter to share her woes of keeping Nitara involved in studies at home. She wrote, “3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes:) #TeachersAreAClassApart.”

 

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap paint with kids amid coronavirus lockdown, show off their art pieces. See pics

Last week, Twinkle had posted a picture from her reading sessions with Nitara and wrote, “Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together.The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona.”

Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara reading together.
Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara reading together.

Several cine bodies and production houses have halted shoots in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Akshay’s Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release on March 24 but will now hit the theatres on a later date. He will be seen with Katrina Kaif in the film directed by Rohit Shetty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news