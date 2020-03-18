Akshay Kumar keeps daughter Nitara busy as Twinkle Khanna tries to write during coronavirus lockdown. See pic

bollywood

Akshay Kumar is at home these days as his upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak. Wife and writer Twinkle Khanna has now shared a picture of her time at home as she struggles to focus on writing while Akshay keeps daughter Nitara busy.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwriting spotisthebathroom.” Twinkle’s laptop can be seen partially as she tries to write her book while she continues to watch Akshay and Nitara, who are sitting in the garden area, from a distance.

A few Bollywood moms reacted to the post on Instagram. While Tahira Kashyap shared a laughing emoji, Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emojis in their reaction to the picture.

A day before, Twinkle took to Twitter to share her woes of keeping Nitara involved in studies at home. She wrote, “3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes:) #TeachersAreAClassApart.”

3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes:) #TeachersAreAClassApart — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 17, 2020

Last week, Twinkle had posted a picture from her reading sessions with Nitara and wrote, “Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together.The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona.”

Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara reading together.

Several cine bodies and production houses have halted shoots in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Akshay’s Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release on March 24 but will now hit the theatres on a later date. He will be seen with Katrina Kaif in the film directed by Rohit Shetty.

