Shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj disrupted by Karni Sena, ‘No tampering of facts will be tolerated’, says chief

The filming of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Prithviraj film was disrupted by the Karni Sena, an outfit that previously protested against Padmaavat.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:06 IST
Press Trust of India
The Karni Sena, which protested against Bollywood film Padmaavat over historic facts last year, has now asked the producers of Prithviraj, an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with facts.

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near Jaipur, on Saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the film's script. However, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj gets its female lead, actor to star opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged the protest on Saturday. "We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated," Makrana said on Monday.

"Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance," he said. Produced by Yashraj Films, Prithviraj is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

