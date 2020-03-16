Kareena Kapoor has installed CCTVs inside people’s houses, knows all the gossip, jokes Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma Show

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar, producer Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty all agreed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the gossip queen of Bollywood. The trio made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend, to promote their upcoming (but indefinitely delayed) film, Sooryavanshi.

“She (Kareena) knows everything. Genuinely,” Akshay Kumar told the Mumbai Police personnel sitting in the audience, “I say to the Mumbai Police to hire her.” Karan added, “I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV. It seems she has installed CCTV cameras in people’s houses. And she seems to have a console through which she can see what’s happening in the industry. There’s not a single information about India and the industry that doesn’t reach her house.”

Rohit agreed. Citing an example, he said, “But it’s correct about Kareena. I have experienced it myself. I held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for Chennai Express. Nobody knew about it. I think only Karan (Johar) knew about it. The next morning, I went to Kareena’s house. (She said), ‘You met Shah Rukh?’ I swear.”

Even before joining Instagram recently, Kareena admitted to having a secret account on the photo-sharing app, just to spy on people. In a previous appearance on Kapil’s show, Karan had said he’d make Kareena his Minister of Gossip Affairs if made Prime Minister of Bollywood. He’d said, “Bebo will be my Minister of Gossip Affairs. She wakes up and calls her PR team for the day’s gossip. Then, she calls me up to confirm them. If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir (Kapoor). He’ll have it published in the papers in two days.”

Kareena was most recently seen in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, has been delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

