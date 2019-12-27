Step inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s London home as they celebrate Christmas with family. See pics

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 11:13 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor and the rest of her family members including dad Anil Kapoor have been away in London. For Christmas, Sonam shared a bunch of pictures from their quiet family get-together at her home in London.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Merry Christmas! All my love and all my wishes! Let’s celebrate each other, let’s celebrate all faiths and let’s celebrate compassion, kindness and humanity but most of all let’s celebrate rebirth of a nations conscience.”

Dad Anil commented, “Just saw these pic s .. the Christmas party was great .. your home looked beautiful... felt very happy and proud of .. you beta ...”

Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday on December 24 in London. Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja on Christmas.

In the pictures, Sonam can be seen posing with husband Anand Ahuja, parents Anil and Sunita and sister Rhea among friends. Anil too had posted one of the family pictures and written: “Christmas in London is infectious! There’s hope in the air, warmth in hearts and a spirit of sharing and giving...Here’s hoping my friends everywhere can feel and rejoice in the festive cheer! Merry Christmas everyone! From mine to yours..” Anil turned a year older on December 24 and shared a picture from his upcoming film, Malang, he had written: “MALANG on my Birthday!” Sharing the same picture, Sonam had written: “Forever young at 21! Happy birthday daddy! Your #malang look is spectacular!”

Christmas celebrations in Bollywood were big with names like Arpita Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce throwing parties attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh among others. Many others celebrated the day and posted pictures on social media.

Among stars who posted pictures on Christmas include Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Bipasha Babu, Shahid Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna (who put out Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara’s picture) and many others.

