Happy birthday Salman Khan: His 10 pics and videos that prove nothing comes before family for him

bollywood

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:09 IST

Salman Khan turns 54 on Friday and we are sure his family already has something big planned for him. The actor is definitely getting the most precious birthday gift as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is due to give birth to her second child any time now.

While the entire family prepares for double fun and double birthdays, we bring you Salman and his family’s most precious moments caught on camera. There are pictures with his dad Salim Khan, dance sessions with mom Salma Khan, selfies with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and some fun videos with his nephew Ahil. Check them out:

Recently in an interview, Salman recounted details and memories from his childhood. Talking on The Tara Sharma Show, Salman said he was the problem child of the house. “As a child, (I was) difficult for my parents to handle. Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality,” he said. He added that he has always been extremely close to his parents. “And that’s the reason why it hurts the most,” he said.

Not just his parents, Salman loves his sister Arpita a lot as well. Talking about her wedding to actor Aayush Sharma and how he asked for their blessings, Salman once said: “We brothers wake up late. And all such proposals came early in the morning. We were (that time) making a film titled My Punjabi Nikah, that’s still under production. So we were looking for a new boy. After a month Sohail said ‘I’ve seen a guy in the gym. He is the ideal casting for My Punjabi Nikah.’ I said that’s great, let’s sign him. But then that guy simply vanished and reappeared after three months. We met that guy (referring to Aayush Sharma) at our home when our sister (Arpita) brought him and said I want to marry him. We agreed, and then Sohail told me, ‘remember I told you about that boy at the gym for that film? He’s the boy!’ I said ‘great, now our film will be made for free.’ So nepotism doesn’t suit him! (laughs)”

In a recent interview, Arbaaz also talked about how Salman and the rest of the family supported him when he got divorced from Malaika Arora. “They were always there. Under any circumstances, they don’t need to make any extra effort that now we need to probably put our arms around his shoulder or now we need to call him for dinner. They are there for us. My family, we siblings are there for each other. We don’t interfere in our personal lives. Salman has his own personal equation. I have my own personal equation. We are sometimes not even a part of each other’s celebration or happiness. But we are definitely there when somebody is down,” he said.

Salman’s latest film Dabangg 3 hit theatres last Friday and has managed a haul of Rs 110 crore in six days. He will now be seen in action film Radhe.

