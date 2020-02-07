Dharmendra recalls living in a garage, working in drilling firm: ‘I would do overtime for extra money’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:41 IST

Senior Bollywood actor Dharmendra recently appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and looked back fondly at the time when he lived in a garage and worked in a drilling firm. The veteran actor became nostalgic after contestants on the show performed the song Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye from the actor’s 1976 film, Charas.

Sharing memories of his struggling days, Dharmendra said, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.”

Dharmendra had earlier turned emotional during his appearance on another reality show, Superstar Singer. A video depicting his journey was played on the show. Talking about a bridge where the actor used to go after school, an emotional Dharmendra said, “Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar! (This is where I dreamt of coming to showbiz. Even today, whenever I visit that bridge, I say ‘Dharmendra, you became an actor!).”

Dharmendra ji couldn't stop his tears when the #SuperstarSinger stage showed the world his journey and struggle to the film industry. Watch him and the #DhamakedarDeols this weekend on #SuperstarSinger at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/amhxCvpcDF — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2019

Dharmendra, who hails from Punjab, ruled the industry in the seventies and eighties. His memorable films include Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay. The recipient of Padma Bhushan has also produced films like Ghayal and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol had made his Bollywood debut last year. The actor had graced the trailer launch of the film to lent his support to the newcomer. On being asked about what habit he wouldn’t like to pass on to Karan, Dharmendra had said, “Bas daru na peeye. Aur bhi bahut si hain, sab samajhte hain saare. Bas itna samajh jaye ki dada ki kaun si cheez nahi leni hai (He should not drink.They all understand which other habits they should not adopt from me).”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor highlights Anil Kapoor’s ‘love for sitting on car bonnets’ from Mr India to Malang

The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba as well, failed to impress the critics or the moviegoers. The title of the movie is inspired from Dharmendra’s famous song from his film, Blackmail.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more