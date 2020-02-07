Sonam Kapoor highlights Anil Kapoor’s ‘love for sitting on car bonnets’ from Mr India to Malang

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor accompanied her father Anil Kapoor for the special screening of his film, Malang. Sonam has now shared a post about her father and his journey as an actor from 1987 to 2020.

Sharing a picture from Anil’s 1987 film Mr India and another from Malang on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Mr. India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @anilskapoor #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday.”

I clearly love sitting on cars!! Thank you so much! @sonamakapoor!! Love You Beta!! https://t.co/N8Q34oDCup — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 7, 2020

The first picture shows him as Mr India, who’s sitting on the bonnet of a car. The second picture also shows Anil sitting on SUV amid sparks all around. The actor is seen facing the sky and laughing out loud even as he brandishes a gun.

Anil replied to Sonam, “I clearly love sitting on cars!! Thank you so much! @sonamakapoor!! Love You Beta!!” his fans also hailed the actor for maintaining his physique. A fan wrote, “He is competing with himself only. The most dynamic talented one and only #AnilJhakkasKapoor.” Another wrote, “He is the Boss of Doctor Strange, Control the Time....The BAAP of Avengers...Anil Bhai..Jhakkas.” One more fan said, “He needs to share his secret! Forever young.”

Sonam had joined Anil at the Malang screening on Thursday. She wore a black corset dress and posed with Anil for the paparazzi. Anil plays a police officer in the suspense thriller. Talking about his character, he had told IANS in an interview, “When this role (in ‘Malang’) was offered to me, first I said ‘let me not do this role because I have already played a cop’. There is a tendency of people saying that ‘You are playing a cop again’.” But then he realised that “cop is something that you can play again and again”.

He added, “It is a pretty dark role. I said ‘I have not played such a dark character’. I wanted to be little more fun and watchable also. It’s a commercial film. I have tried to make it as interesting as I could.”

