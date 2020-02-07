Malang reactions: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor glam up screening, Pulkit Samrat calls film ‘entertainer with a soul’

bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Tiger Shroff attended the special screening of Mohit Suri’s film Malang, which released on Friday. The suspense thriller stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles.

Mohit was accompanied by wife Udita Goswami whereas Disha walked in white for the special screening and joined her co-stars. Sonam joined Anil in a black corset dress and the father-daughter duo posed together for the paparazzi. Katrina, who has worked with Aditya in Fitoor, also came to watch the film.

Nushrat Bharucha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat at Malang screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kunal, Disha, Aditya and Anil at Malang screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sunny Singh, Udita Goswami with Mohit Suri, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rakul Preet Singh at Malang screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Elli Avram, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Tiger Shroff at Malang screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others who attended the screening were Rakul Preet Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul and Sunny Singh. Pulit Samrat arrived with his actor girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda while Huma Qureshi came with her actor brother Saqib Saleem. Nushrat Bharucha, Elli Avram, Sophie Choudry, Shikha Talsania, Sonnalli Seygall, Urvashi Rautela and Manjot Singh were also seen.

Calling the film a fabulous one, Pulkit tweeted, “#Malang is a fab fab movie! An entertainer with a soul.. Shot fabulously.. performed amazing and direction is wow!! Congratulations team!”

Talking about the film, Sophie Choudry wrote on Twitter, “Saw #Malang yest! Adi #adityaroykapoor u are so frikkin good in every scene & u look ur best! @DishPatani gorgeous and sooo lovely! Kunal, one of our finest actors @kunalkemmu & @AnilKapoor who has rocked it! Love the insane twists! Congrats @mohit11481 & Loads of luck team!!”

Saw #Malang yest! Adi #adityaroykapoor u are so frikkin good in every scene & u look ur best! @DishPatani gorgeous and sooo lovely! Kunal, one of our finest actors @kunalkemmu & @AnilKapoor who has rocked it! Love the insane twists! Congrats @mohit11481 & Loads of luck team!! pic.twitter.com/ZIFmWl2gle — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 7, 2020

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was all praise about the film. He wrote, “#Malang is @mohit11481 at his classic best!!! In a way it completes his trilogy of #Murder2 #Ekvillain Intense, dark, thrilling, musical and twist pe twist! Aditya is a revelation! Fully reborn! @DishPatani is magical n vulnerable on screen! @AnilKapoor is the HIGHLIGHT.”

#Malang is @mohit11481 at his classic best!!! In a way it completes his trilogy of #Murder2 #Ekvillain Intense, dark, thrilling, musical and twist pe twist! Aditya is a revelation! Fully reborn! @DishPatani is magical n vulnerable on screen! @AnilKapoor is the HIGHLIGHT 🔥🔥🔥 — Milap (@zmilap) February 6, 2020

The screenplay of #Malang by @aseem_arora and @AniGuha has twists n turns galore and keeps one guessing and on the edge of the seat! Its dark and still commercial! Not an easy balance but they achieve it! 👏👏 — Milap (@zmilap) February 6, 2020

The supporting cast of #Malang is superb! @kunalkemmu is a surprise package and rocks his meaty role with aplomb! In just one scene @Shaadrandhawa warms the heart! He is superb! Along with his #Aashiqui2 buddy Adi he rocks! 👏 @AmrutaOfficial is terrific! @ElliAvrRam is fab! — Milap (@zmilap) February 6, 2020

He added, “The screenplay of #Malang by @aseem_arora and @AniGuha has twists n turns galore and keeps one guessing and on the edge of the seat! Its dark and still commercial! Not an easy balance but they achieve it!The supporting cast of #Malang is superb! @kunalkemmu is a surprise package and rocks his meaty role with aplomb! In just one scene @Shaadrandhawa warms the heart! He is superb! Along with his #Aashiqui2 buddy Adi he rocks! @AmrutaOfficial is terrific! @ElliAvrRam is fab!”

