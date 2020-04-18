Sonam Kapoor shares sister Rhea’s note against judging people for their workout videos amid lockdown, says ‘let people be’

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor has developed a love for cooking amid lockdown and has been spending her time in the kitchen during her stay with husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi. The actor, who regular posts pictures and videos of her dishes on Instagram, gave a befitting reply to those who judge her or her industry colleagues for sharing glimpses of their cooking or home workouts.

She shared a note written by her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor on Instagram and captioned it, “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

The note read, “If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and b****y comments and memes.”

“Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I’m wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I’m petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let’s just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriends hair and for some odd reason it didn’t sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace.”

Sonam’s actor father Anil Kapoor had recently praised Sonam and Rhea’s cooking skills while reacting to a Hindustan Times article. He wrote on Twitter, “Our cook is still a blessing for us because Sunita’s feelings about cooking haven’t changed! But it’s wonderful to watch my daughters @sonamakapoor & #RheaKapoor shine in that department!”

A few days ago filmmaker Farah Khan was in the eye of the storm for objecting to celebrities sharing their workout videos on social media. Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor had even teased her for the same.

