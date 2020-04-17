Inside Sonam Kapoor’s family chat with Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, with a tonne of childhood pics

bollywood

Apr 17, 2020

Sonam Kapoor is in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws during lockdown and is missing her siblings and cousins. The actor has shared several childhood pictures on Instagram and has written messages for sister Rhea Kapoor and cousins Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.

Sharing a group picture from her childhood on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “I miss you all.. ” The picture shows Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam and Akshay Marwah standing from left to right. While Sonam and Mohit are seen flashing their biggest smiles for the camera, Arjun seems to be lost in thought as he holds two pieces of bread in his hands.

The people in the picture acknowledged the post and started a conversation. Arjun reacted, “Miss u 2 Sonam. Sonam and her 3 musketeers...” She replied to him “love you”. Mohit also wrote, “Miss you too!! and see you soon!!! @arjunkapoor what are we eating?” To this, Sonam replied, “Bread.”

Soon after, Arjun also shared a childhood picture of them together. The photo shows Arjun in a red tee and shorts on the left while Sonam is in a white frock. Extending an invitation for a get-together to Sonam and cousins Mohit and Akshay Marwah, he wrote, “When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ??? @mohitmarwah @akshaymarwah22 @sonamkapoor #throwbackthursday.”

Sonam reacted to the photo, “So cute ya na.” Mohit gave his confirmation and wrote, “Let’s do it.” His brother Akshay, who is in a red tee and pants and has long hair in the picture, also wrote, “Let’s do this! I have my red pants ready and hair will be grown till lockdown is over.”

Anil Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor (left), Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in same clothes.

Mohit and Akshay Marwah with Rhea and Sonam Kapoor (left), a fan-made collage of Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s childhood pictures.

Meanwhile, Rhea also shared a picture that had Sonam sitting close to her. She captioned it, “Photographic evidence @sonamkapoor literally would not let anyone near me. Chipku to my sister.”

