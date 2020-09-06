e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta hopes ‘the guilty confesses’ as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned by NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta hopes ‘the guilty confesses’ as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned by NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on Instagram, in which she is asking for prayers that the ‘guilty’ person confesses to their crimes. Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the NCB.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister is hoping for justice in his death case.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister is hoping for justice in his death case.
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office for questioning in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on social media, hoping that ‘the guilty’ confesses to their crimes.

“Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their soul #GlobalPrayers4SSR,” she wrote in a post and shared a picture of two hands joined in prayer. Sushant’s fans also commented on her post, saying that they were praying that justice is served in the case.

 

Rhea arrived at the agency’s office in the Ballard Estate area at 12 noon. She was escorted by police personnel. The agency has said it wants to question Rhea to take the probe forward.

The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda and Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

Also read: Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, in this case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic
Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In