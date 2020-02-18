e-paper
Swades actor Kishori Ballal dies at 82

Kishori Ballal, a veteran Kannada actor who also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Swades, has died.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:32 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Kishori Ballal played Shah Rukh Khan’s nanny in Swades for whom he comes back to India.
         

Veteran Kannada actor Kishori Ballal, who had acted in over 75 movies and left an indelible mark with her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, died on Tuesday at the age of 82. The actor died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here, family sources said.

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, Ballal made acting debut with 1960’s Ivalentha Hendathi and in her five-decade-long career, she worked in over 75 movies across different languages such as Kahi , Hani Hani , Suryakanthi , Carry On Maratha and Quick Gun Murugun . In the Hindi film industry, Ballal is best known for playing Kaveri Amma, a motherly figure to Shah Rukh’s Mohan Bhargava in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 critically-acclaimed feature Swades .

She also appeared in Rani Mukerji’s Aiyyaa and Deepika Padukone’s Lafangey Parindey . She was married to Bharatanatyam dancer N Sripathi Ballal.

Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Soon after her demise, Gowariker posted a tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter. “Heartbroken! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji. Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed,” the director tweeted.

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, Veteran artist Kishori Ballal amma is no more, RIP.

