Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan shares Kaamyaab trailer: Sanjai Mishra aces the superstar’s sidekick role, Deepak Dobriyal is brilliant

The first trailer of Sanjai Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal’s Kaamyaab is out and it is quite fun to watch. Shah Rukh Khan is producing the film under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:38 IST
ANI
ANI
Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjai Mishra play pivotal roles in Kaamyaab.
After dropping the first poster of much-awaited flick Kaamyaab, megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment on Tuesday shared the power-packed trailer of the flick starring actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

The flick which throws light on the struggle of the extras or the side actors in the Indian cinema also stars another critically acclaimed actor Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Shah Rukh shared the trailer of the film on his Twitter account. “Koi role extra nahi hota. Artist extraordinary hona chahiye. Fir banti hai picture Kaamyaab! #KaamyaabTrailer starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. In cinemas 6th March,” he tweeted .

 

The trailer begins with the introduction of Sudheer (Mishra) in several avatars that he portrayed on-screen and eventually his character of a gangster dropping his iconic dialogue, “Just Enjoying Life, Aur Option Kya hai?” Sudheer is introduced as a well-experienced extra actor who has had worked in 499 Hindi films and is struggling to touch 500 mark and breaking the record with a striking role in a big banner film.

Sudheer aspires to be remembered like other veteran side actors including Pran, Lalita Pawar and Shakti Kapoor. The trailer then takes an interesting turn when a big producer casts him in his film and he inches closer towards the 500 mark but ends up destroying the chance due to a goof-up that is not revealed in the trailer.

Kaamyaab revolves around the life of a character actor Sudheer essayed by Mishra and his quest to find something ‘extraordinary’ within him while being an ‘extra’ in the mainstream Hindi film industry. The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam Films. Helmed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta, the flick will make its way to the theatres on March 6 this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

