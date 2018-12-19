Taapsee Pannu’s hilarious reply to troll spikes Google searches for ‘cerebrum’

Actor Taapsee Pannu’s witty reply to an ill-mannered troll won over the internet on Tuesday. A Twitter user said he liked her ‘body parts’ and Taapsee wrote, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.”

Since her tweet, Google saw a spike in searches for ‘cerebrum’, something even Taapsee couldn’t help but laugh at. “You actually caused a surge in @GoogleIndia ‘s search trend last night and today ( after your tweet at 9 pm ) for ‘cerebrum’ looks like Mr Pandey and his friends were busy trying to figure out what it meant,” a follower brought to Taapsee’s notice and the actor replied with laugh emojis.

To those who are still wondering what the cerebrum is, it is a large and principal part of the brain located in the front of the brain. It controls all voluntary actions in the body.

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

Taapsee is known for her witty replies to sexist trolls online. “Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope i don’t have to see her again. 2..3 movies more n she will be out of Bollywood,”one wrote to her. She replied that she has already made three movies and more projects coming up. “But 3 toh already ho gayi (I have already got three).... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu (I have already signed another two)..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega (you will have to bear with me some more),” she wrote in her tweet.

She will now be seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kriti Kulhari. It will tell the story of India’s Mars Mission.

