Tamil actor Ajith donates Rs 1.25 crore for coronavirus relief

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:08 IST

Tamil star Ajith Kumar, who was last seen on screen in Nerkonda Paarvai, on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund. As per the actor’s publicist, Ajith has donated Rs 50 lakh each towards Prime Minister’s fund and Tamil Nadu CM’s fund while another Rs 25 lakh has gone towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Other Tamil actors who’ve donated include Rajinikanth (Rs 50 lakh) and Dhanush (Rs 15 lakh). Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have chipped in with Rs 10 lakh each.

A couple of weeks ago, many Tamil actors came forward to donate after FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani had released a statement requesting members of Tamil film fraternity to support the daily wage workers of the union who are currently jobless as shooting of films has been suspended till March 31st.

In the statement, Selvamani said: “As we are aware, Tamil film world has been crippled by the Coronavirus that is currently threatening the entire world. In the 50 years since the inception of the union, the film industry has faced various strikes; protests were held against the producers demanding pay rises and demands from the government. But nothing of this scale, the ongoing lockdown is very different.”

The statement further added that the union needs to raise a minimum of Rs 1 crore to support its members. FEFSI consist of 23 unions belonging to different trades in the film and the television industry that has around 25,000 members.

Actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan has provided 250 bags of rice. Actor-filmmaker Manobala has also donated rice bags to FEFSI workers.

