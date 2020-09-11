The digital boom is neither good or bad; it’s rather natural, says Mouni Roy

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:59 IST

What drove you to OTT original film that you recently shot for?

The film that I shot for is called London Confidential. It will start streaming on Zee5 from September 18. It is a spy thriller. I’m playing Uma, a RAW agent who tries to unearth a Chinese conspiracy against India. It was a rather unique experience shooting for the film. We flew to London amidst the on-going Covid-19 pandemic for the shoot. On the set, it was all about adhering to social distancing norms. I was a little worried and anxious initially. The entire set used to be sanitised every day. In fact, we used to sanitise our scripts before picking them up. But overall, it was a memorable one.

It is always the script that drives me to a film. In this case, I really loved the story. I thought it would be nice to play a character that I haven’t played before. I’ve always been keen on becoming a part of a project with a meaty female part. It required me to take on a certain body language and that helped me challenge myself. I keep looking for parts that help me push the envelope and move out of my comfort zone.

Due to the lockdown, there has been a digital boom, will it last once normalcy returns?

Theatres haven’t opened yet and I don’t know how long it will take for them to function normally. I don’t know when theatres will be up and running. So, I guess, OTT platforms are the most functional ones during this period. It’s really nice that we get to be home and switch on our televisions and watch new content in the form of shows and films. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Zee5 were already very popular. This boom isn’t good or bad; it’s rather natural. This is the new normal and we’ll have to wait and see when theatres will open up and when it will be safe for the audience to go and watch a movie at a theatre. Till then, let us enjoy the comforts of our homes and watch our favourite shows and films at our own convenience.

While you have done, TV and films, would you agree, right now, OTT is the place to be as a number of popular film actors are working in OTT projects?

I’m a very proud television actor. Television has given me everything. I owe my acting career to television. Then I went on to do films and now I’ve forayed into the OTT space. I want to work across all platforms. Medium isn’t important as long as I’ve a solid script. I’m really grateful that London Confidential happened at a time when I was dying to go back to a set and resume work.

Do actors show preference for OTT shows over TV or the other way? Would you say there is a change in the way actors perceive OTT?

To each, his own. I will always have a soft corner for television. It gave me everything. OTT, on the other hand, is a new space for me. I look forward to exploring it. The kind of content that OTT platforms are churning out has an element of novelty attached to them. The best part is that makers of the web space need not stick to any template or formula. The web audience is open to experimental content. Even for actors, some very interesting roles are being written as far as the web is concerned. That’s why many actors are venturing into the digital space.

What do you think has worked for you as an actor and what is it that you need to work on?

There’s no short cut to hard work. I guess you just need to keep working hard. As an actor, you need to work on your craft whether it is acting or dancing. I’m not afraid of working hard. My aim is to just keep getting better at work. I feel like a beginner every day and I learn new things daily. Every new character will bring new challenges and provide me with a newer understanding of my craft. I love what I do. I absolutely love acting and dancing. I’m very passionate about my work. I hope and pray that the audience keeps accepting me in different roles and I can continue working.