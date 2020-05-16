e-paper
Home / Bollywood / The world has been moving at an insane pace: Lisa Ray

The world has been moving at an insane pace: Lisa Ray

In an interview with HT, the actor speaks of her twin daughters and how they’re keeping her busy during the lockdown

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 12:35 IST
Sonil Dedhia
Sonil Dedhia
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Lisa Ray on what keeps her going during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown
Actor Lisa Ray on what keeps her going during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown
         

“I have sort of already gone through the dark night of the soul, simplified my life and made friends with the reality of change. And that has definitely given me the tools to face this pandemic. The other thing I consciously do is to moderate my intake of information and time on social media,” shares actor Lisa Ray, who is also a cancer survivor.

The 48-year-old is currently in Singapore with her one-year-old twin daughters. “We pulled our girls from school before the lockdown, but keeping them engaged has its own challenges. I’ve turned our home into a play school, and I feel really happy hearing their delighted shrieks when I’m writing in my office. Mornings and evenings, we put on masks and go for a bit of fresh air,” shares Ray, who is currently working on her next book, after her debut memoir Close to the Bone. 

From cleaner air to liberated wildlife, the lockdown has had many positive effects on Nature, something that the actor is happy about. “Just like it takes pressure and heat to create a diamond, these times have the potential to mould something precious from difficult circumstances. I wish it didn’t take a pandemic to convince society that we need to do things differently. We need to respect our planet and the natural world,” she ends.

