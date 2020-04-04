This lockdown, Bollywood actors go from bored to board

bollywood

When the walls feel like they’re closing in, pull all your family members or roommates away from their screens for a few hours and challenge them to a little friendly competition. That is precisely what our celebrities are doing to banish boredom.

Rakulpreet Singh

“I love monopoly and sequence in card games,” says Rakulpreet Singh. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT )

I have never played any board games in my life. This is the first time I am trying my hands on it. If I wanted to play a game I would go outdoors. As a kid, I just played monopoly and game of life. But now I have played after probably 15 years of my life, and I learnt taboo, pictionary and monopoly. We also play dumb charades, though not a board game. I love monopoly and sequence in card games. Sequence is fun, exciting and challenging at the same time. It is a game that is easy to teach, easy to learn, and fun for all.

Aditya Seal

“I have been playing catan. It’s a super cool game, keeps you engaged for an hour,” says Aditya Seal.

I have been playing catan. It’s a super cool game, keeps you engaged for an hour, hour and half. The best way to kill boredom is board games. In the midst of all this sadness, anxiety and depression that the lockdown is causing these board games makes us happy atleast for a bit. Catan is a more involved game than monopoly. The game is easy to learn, is interactive and can be played by both young and old alike.

Rohit Roy

“Scrabble is my favourite game but right now I’m hooked to Taboo,” says Rohit Roy. ( Photo: Yogen Shah )

Scrabble is my favourite game but right now I’m hooked to Taboo which was introduced to me by my little one. It’s super fun! Taboo provides a chance to bond with family members and also at times fall out with one another when the competition gets tough. Laughs! We adhere to a strict time limit, then it becomes much harder than it sounds. Another game which keeps me up at night and can be played on mobiles is Pysch. It’s a crazy guessing game and once you log on, you can play it sitting anywhere in the world.

Adah Sharma

“Pictionary is what I’m playing with my mother,” says Adah Sharma. ( Photo: Yogen Shah )

Pictionary is what I’m playing with my mother in between doing the dishes and cooking. Also, we have decided to make it harder by drawing with our left hand. It makes me feel so nostalgic, especially since we still have those silly quarrels over who drew what, and how bad their drawing is.

Aamir Ali

“I’ve been playing my all time favourite game monopoly,” says aamir Ali.

I’ve been playing my all time favourite game monopoly. It’s a lot of fun, and not too heavy and serious. The best part that it can go on and on, so time passes by. There have been number of mobile versions of monopoly over the years, and you can find it on the app store, for your desktop or even on your gaming console. But playing with the whole family in the same room is a different feeling altogether.