Kriti-Nupur, Taapsee-Shagun, Janhvi-Khushi: Bollywood siblings bond like never before amid lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 02:40 IST

Coping with cooping up inside the home can be quite a challenge but rather than being low about it, this several Bollywood celebrities, who are otherwise too busy with work, are bonding with their siblings. By the looks of the various tasks that they are doing together, from jamming together, to working out together to sharing household chores, the actors are pretty upbeat despite the situation.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur have been helping each other out to clean wardrobes. Kriti was also seen giving a head massage to Nupur as iconic song, Sar Jo Tera Chakraye played in the background. Along with the video, she wrote some small captions on the stories that can be read as “Its #champitime ‘Things we never have the time for’! #JantaCurfew #StayHome.”

In a video shared by actor SunnyKaushal, he and his brother Vicky are seen putting their vocal chords to use. While Sunny casually played the djembe, both of them crooned Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye Mera Laal Dupatta. Vicky replied to the video, saying, “Talent ka pitaara, meri aankon ka taara... saara ka saara, mera pyaara... Sunny Kuwaara!”

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is spending time with sister Khushi. The actor took to her social media to share a how she and Khushi are enjoying each other’s company as well as some noodles.

Actor Fatima Sana Sheikh, like many others, has discharged her house help. But there are no escaping household chores, so the actor and her brother, Shaanib, have divided duties. She also shared proof of it on her Instagram story which sees her doing “jhaadu” and her brother is seen doing “ponchaa”.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and sister, Shagun’s days are also turning out to be quite “productive” as they keep themselves busy with doing things around the house. Baking is what is keeping Ananya Panday and younger sister, Rysa busy and together. “We baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips,” Ananya wrote alongside the picture.

Actor Ahana Kumra and sister Shivani, both fitness enthusiasts, have been bonding over it this quarantine period. The duo has been going out for long runs early every morning and through videos, besides propagating the same.

Shaheen Bhatt also shared a picture with sister, actor Alia, with the caption, “Distancing buddy.”

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt

But then there are also some, who miss each other’s company because of the situation, case in point being Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. Rhea recently shared an old picture of the duo with the caption, “This is the longest we haven’t been in the same city. Considering we do almost everything together.”