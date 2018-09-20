Thugs of Hindostan: Meet the villain of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film. Watch video

After meeting the thugs of Thugs of Hindostan -- Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira -- the makers decided to change the game. Instead of teasing the looks of Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, they decided to introduce the villain of the piece, John Clive, played by Lloyd Owen. “Cruel and merciless,” said his introduction.

Aamir, however, let sarcasm rule the day, as he shared the first look on his Twitter handle and wrote, “John Clive..not to be confused with Robert Clive..as you can see he is one of the most gentle and kind souls. Loving, caring non violent, and generous. My idol!” No surprises then that Aamir earlier des

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 11:17 IST