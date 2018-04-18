Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal hit back after being trolled for sharing photoshopped images on Twitter

Many actors speak their mind on social media, even if it means dealing with trolls and taking them on. Recently, in the wake of the Kathua rape case, actors Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu fell for some allegedly Photoshopped images on social media showing two men at the Turkey airport wearing T-shirts with a slogan — ‘Beware in sending your females to India (sic)’ — and received a lot of criticism.

Though the actors soon realised their mistake after experts on social media pointed out that the images were morphed, the trolling didn’t really stop immediately. Reacting to this, Taapsee says that people aiming to pull others down, fail to look at the larger picture. “Over time, I’ve realised social media has pests who only sit there with the purpose to pull others down. These people just concentrate on that air bubble inside an overflowing glass,” she says.

And there it is... for the world to know! We have achieved our goal i guess. NaamBadnaam. #JusticeForAasifa #KathuaHorror pic.twitter.com/LFS18nqcfL — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) April 16, 2018

The actor goes on to add that ignorance is the best reaction to trolls. “As public figures, when we tweet, we express our concern and voice our feelings. Whereas, people sometimes just want to concentrate on petty things like the font, colour or editing, and they totally overlook the idea behind the tweet or the message that it conveys. Such hopeless pricks can never be handled so it’s best to ignore them and look forward to others, who actually have the sensibility to understand the larger picture,” retorts Taapsee.

Ali, who had tweeted the picture with the caption — And there it is... for the world to know! We have achieved our goal, I guess. Naam Badnaam — gave it back to trolls, too. He tweeted, “Hehe chalo done. Its Photoshopped. Then? Bas? Jheet gaye? Gaali bhi de do. Read it. Sach nahi hai toh hone waala hai. Very soon. Everyone knows what is happening.”

In response to a user asking celebs to be sane and not peddle photoshopped pics, Fazal says, “It’s not about Photoshop, dear. Please think larger than that. Its easy to abuse and spread hate. But to gain back solidarity and respect...that’s gonna take lot more. I can shut up.”

