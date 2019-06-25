Varun Dhawan denies wedding rumours, David Dhawan says ‘Shaadi hogi dhoom dhaam se’

Actor Varun Dhawan has issued a denial regarding the recent reports that he would be getting married in November, 2019. On Monday, it was reported that the actor’s upcoming film was being pushed in order to accommodate his wedding to girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The actor told Deccan Chronicle, “It’s just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again.” His father, filmmaker David Dhawan, concurred. He said, “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married; so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se. But let’s not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”

Varun’s Street Dancer 3D was slated for a November release, but was pushed back to January, 2020, without any reason being given, besides January being a better release window.

SpotboyE quoted a source as saying, “Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D’Souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019.” SpotboyE had also provided additional information about the wedding venue, suggesting that the same wedding planners who put together Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding, and Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli’s wedding, have been enlisted.

Varun had said on Koffee with Karan that he intends on marrying Natasha, his childhood sweetheart, in the future. Host Karan Johar had expressed his excitement and said, “I will feel that I’m giving my son away. I will play the K3G theme,” Karan had joked.

Karan had directed Varun in his first Bollywood film, Student of the Year. He had also produced the actor’s most recent film, Kalank, which went on to become the first box office flop of Varun’s career.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 14:36 IST