Varun Dhawan’s ‘hard day at work’ during Street Dancer shoot pales in comparison to dad David Dhawan’s punishing schedule

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will soon work with dad David Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, has shared a video where the filmmaker talks about his hectic schedule during the shoot for Shola Aur Shabnam. Varun revealed that he is working on Street Dancer 3D despite fever but clearly his dad is the winner when it comes to work ethics.

Wearing casuals, David is seen sitting on a sofa and Varun holds his camera, signalling ‘action’ to his dad. David then goes on to explain how he worked in double shifts - a 9am to 5pm and another one from 8pm to 4am. He talks in detail about shuttling between the location and hotel in Ooty. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “My dads schedule for his film vs my schedule. Even with fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions where not strong enough for technicians and films needed to be made in this manner.i want to always be the hardest worker in the room and I still have alot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms.”

Varun worked with his dad in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2; they will soon begin work on Coolie No 1 sequel. Talking about his dad, Varun recently told Hindustan Times, “The way he faces adversity. He has faced a lot of ups and downs but the way he has come back... after every failure, he has come back stronger. I remember in 2000s, his career had a bad dip and almost three of his films didn’t work in a row and he was written off. But, then he came back with a massive hit in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2014). He has never waited for big stars. He made Chashme Baddoor (2013), which was such a big hit. I wish I had that quality. I don’t want to only wait for big directors. I want to be able to do well with new directors and with directors whose previous films haven’t done well.”

Talking about working in a Coolie No 1 sequel, he added, “I feel pressure with every film, not just in dad’s films. The screenplay of Coolie No 1 is outstanding. The film is coming back after 25 years. The premise has changed but the essence remains the same. I wanted to do the film because of the story and screenplay. It is going to be fun working with Sara (Ali Khan) and also Paresh Rawal.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:52 IST